40cm bottle gourd surgically removed from farmer’s rectum in India

Doctors surgically remove 40cm bottle gourd from farmer’s rectum

Doctors in India recently carried out an unusual surgery to remove a 40cm bottle gourd from a farmer’s rectum.

According to India TV, the patient arrived at Chhatarpur District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh from Khajuraho on Saturday (20 July).

The 60-year-old was in critical condition, suffering from intense stomach pain.

An X-ray revealed the entire bottle gourd lodged inside the farmer’s rectum, causing significant internal damage.

The urgency of the situation led the medical team to initiate an emergency surgery.

After a two-hour operation, the doctors successfully extracted the bottle gourd, saving the man’s life.

Patient tight-lipped about how gourd ended up inside body

One of the surgeons involved in the operation revealed that the patient declined to disclose how the gourd came to be lodged in his rectum.

Doctors suspect that a mental health issue might be behind this bizarre incident, though they haven’t ruled out the possibility of an accident.

The latest updates indicate that the medical team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Netizens crack jokes on social media

Needless to say, netizens had a field day commenting on the news when it hit social media.

Many were curious about how the gourd ended up lodged inside the patient.

Some were astonished at the idea that a human body could house a 40cm bottle gourd.

One user even humorously referenced the age-old warning parents give about not swallowing seeds.

