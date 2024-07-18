15-year-old boy beaten up by 12 teenagers in Pasir Ris carpark, sent to hospital

15-year-old boy beaten up by 12 teenagers in Pasir Ris carpark

On Monday (15 July), a group of teenagers was seen beating up another teenage boy at a multi-story carpark in Pasir Ris.

12 teenagers were subsequently arrested following the incident.

Boy seen “negotiating” with assailants

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a witness saw the 15-year-old boy going alone into the carpark of Block 530 in Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The boy was seen “negotiating” with a group of teenage boys and girls at around 5.30pm.

This seemingly led to a disagreement between the two parties, resulting in the boy getting ruthlessly beaten up by the group of teenagers.

It is yet unknown what the teenagers were negotiating or what led to the disagreement.

Boy sent to hospital, 12 arrested

Later on, an ambulance and two police cars were spotted parked at the scene, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

The boy reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital at around 7.30pm.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that the boy was conveyed to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital to receive treatment for his wounds. He was later hospitalised that night.

The Singapore Police Force also commented that the boy was still conscious when he was rushed to the hospital.

They have also arrested the 12 teenagers involved in the incident. The teenagers are aged between 13 and 17 years old.

Police investigations are ongoing.

