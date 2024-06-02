Fight ‘suddenly’ breaks out between 2 men on MRT train, 1 suffers head wound

Two men started fight on MRT train for unknown reason, says eyewitness

Commuters were reportedly startled when a fight suddenly broke out between two men on the MRT, an eyewitness has said.

There was no apparent reason for the fisticuffs.

However, one of the men was seen injured afterwards, with blood flowing from his head.

Men fight on the MRT, one hits the other with an object

The MRT fight was captured in a video sent in by a Shin Min Daily News reader that was posted to Facebook on Sunday (2 June).

The clip started with a man in a grey T-shirt and jeans being pushed against the train door by an uncle in an orange T-shirt and black pants.

The man in grey then retaliates by hitting the uncle with an object he’s holding in his right hand.

As the two grapple with each other, they fall to the floor.

Male commuter breaks them up

Just then, a male commuter dressed in black breaks up the two men, pushing them apart.

He can also be heard turning to the uncle, telling him loudly to “stop”.

He also restrains the younger man.

A child can be heard crying in the background.

Blood seen on floor & man’s head

Unfortunately, the fight seems to have resulted in an injury, as bloodstains can be seen on the floor of the train.

Blood is also seen flowing from the uncle’s head.

The male commuter approaches him, seemingly to check if he is okay, and the video ends.

Men ‘suddenly’ fight on MRT without prior argument

An eyewitness named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the incident occurred on Saturday (1 June) at 9.40am.

She was on the Northeast Line (NEL) travelling towards the city from Kovan to Serangoon station when it happened “suddenly”, she said.

Before the men started fighting, the cabin was quiet, with no prior argument heard, she added.

The cabin was crowded at the time, but other passengers moved away from the men when the fracas began.

Uncle declined help from staff

When the train stopped at Serangoon station, NEL staff offered to assist the uncle.

However, he waved them off, indicating that he didn’t need help, Ms Chen said.

Other passengers offered him tissues to wipe his blood. He subsequently alighted at Woodleigh station.

When Ms Chen left the train at Farrer Park station, the man in grey was still on the train.

Passenger declined assistance: SBS Transit

In response to queries from Shin Min, an SBS Transit spokesperson said station control at Serangoon received a notification before the train pulled into the station.

When a staff member went to check on the situation, no incident was found.

A passenger who looked to be injured was offered assistance, but he declined their help and continued on his journey.

The train subsequently left the station.

MS News has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

