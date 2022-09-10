10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Suffers Injuries From Classmates’ Bullying, Mother Files Police Report

Boy Allegedly Suffers Bullying For Not Speaking English, Mother Claims Classmates Took Off His Pants

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly repeatedly bullied by his classmates, with four of them ganging up on him and even pulling off his pants.

The boy also reportedly suffered injuries from these incidents, his mother said.

Unable to bear the situation further, the woman finally filed a police report.

Boy allegedly suffers classmates’ bullying from Aug 2021

The boy’s mother, a 40-year-old bank manager named only as Ms Ma, told Shin Min Daily News that the alleged bullying started from August 2021.

She came to Singapore from China to live and work with her two sons and mother last year, she said.

However, her older son, who’s studying in Primary 4 of an international school in Katong, was teased by four of his classmates.

It was because he couldn’t speak English, she claimed.

Alleged bullying by classmates escalates, boy gets pushed

From there, the alleged bullying escalated, and her son started getting pushed.

They also used vulgar language on him, Ms Ma said.

However, the boy didn’t want her to complain to the school.

Then, in February this year, Ms Ma found scratches on her son’s back.

He told her that it was the work of his classmates, but again urged her not to complain.

On 3 Jun, the same classmate pushed her son towards the climbing wall, Ms Ma alleged.

That caused his forehead to swell.

On 17 Aug, the classmate allegedly tripped the boy, causing him to scrape his knees and elbows.

Alleged bullying fails to stop after apology

After that, Ms Ma said she finally received an email from the school, explaining the situation.

The classmate’s parents also apologised, and she calmed down.

However, the alleged bullying failed to stop, she added.

Worse still, not only did the four classmates allegedly pull the boy’s pants off over and over again, they also punched him.

Boy’s pants allegedly pulled off 10 times

This happened on 29 Aug at about 8.10am, Ms Ma said.

In fact, the classmates allegedly pulled the boy’s pants off no fewer than 10 times, she learnt from her son.

This would happen whenever a teacher wasn’t around that day.

The relentless acts allegedly took place all over the school, including the classroom, corridor, canteen, field and entrance to the toilet.

Once, as her son was coming out from the toilet, the four classmates allegedly pushed him to the ground and pulled off his pants.

When he protested, one of them proceeded to rain punches on the boy’s face for about 3 to 5 minutes, Ms Ma alleged.

This caused bleeding to occur, she added.

Police report made

Unable to take it any more, Ms Ma finally made a police report.

The police confirmed to Shin Min that a report had been made.

The case is currently under investigation.

Bullying not tolerated: School

In a statement to the paper on Friday (9 Sep), the Canadian International School (CIS) said the safety and welfare of their students, whether physical or psychological, is of the utmost priority.

The email added the school doesn’t tolerate bullying, and will take all such allegations seriously.

They have full procedures and regulations to deal with such incidents, they professed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.