6-year-old boy cycling 120km around S’pore for charity, hopes to set record

S’pore boy cycling around Singapore to raise funds for charity that helps intellectually disabled

While most of us were reading comics, playing video games and preparing for primary school at the age of six, a six-year-old boy from Singapore is cycling to raise money for charity.

He plans to cycle a distance of 120km around Singapore to help people with disabilities.

In the process, he also hopes to set a record: Become the youngest kid to accomplish this feat.

Boy cycling for charity that helps the intellectually disabled

According to a fundraising page on Giving.sg, the boy named Ryan started his mission on Saturday (1 June).

He wants “to be the youngest kid to cycle 120km around Singapore”, the write-up says.

In doing so, he hopes to raise S$100 for every kilometre he covers, which will go to a charity called SUN-DAC.

SUN-DAC runs Day Activity Centres (DACs) for the intellectually disabled. It aims to train them to live independently and integrate them into the community, providing respite for their caregivers, according to its website.

Boy started cycling at the age of four

Ryan’s father Benjamin Soon is an Associate Professor with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), reported 8world News.

He told the broadcaster that his son started riding bikes at the age of four.

Since then, the family of three has been cycling all over Singapore during the weekends.

Prof Soon was impressed by his son’s ability when the boy rode from Jurong East to his grandmother’s place in Bukit Panjang — a distance of 10km — before he turned five years old.

Boy has been training for cycling trip

Earlier this year, Ryan easily completed a 52km ride in East Coast Park, so his father jokingly challenged him to ride around the island.

Surprisingly, he accepted the challenge, he said.

His family thus started preparing him for the trip, conducting special training over the past few weeks that involved cycling more than 50km each time.

The longest trip the boy made was between Jurong East and Changi Airport.

Ryan will be accompanied by his father on the round-the-island ride, and it’s similar to his usual cycling route that includes places he’s familiar with, he said.

While the recent hot weather will make the challenge more difficult, they will take their time, enjoying the experience.

If they get tired, they will stop to buy drinks or eat ice cream, he added.

Current Asian record holder set it at age nine

The current Asian record holder for cycling 100km in one day is Varad Vijay from India, according to the Asia Book of Records.

At the age of nine, he cycled 106.83km in 7 hours and 33 minutes on 13 March 2022.

While Ryan is aiming to break that record, he also wants to do it for a good cause and is thus urging people to donate to SUN-DACE

He has already raised close to S$10,000. To donate, head to his Giving.sg page.

Also read: 5-year-old boy becomes youngest S’porean to conquer Everest Base Camp

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Giving.sg.