15-year-old boy battles rare hepatitis, receives life-saving liver transplant after mum’s year-long search for donor

A 15-year-old boy in Singapore battling a rare form of autoimmune hepatitis underwent a life-saving liver transplant, thanks to his mother’s relentless efforts to find a donor.

She had taken to the streets to distribute flyers and also posted her appeal online in hopes she can find a liver donor.

Diagnosed at five, Wu Wenxing (name transliterated from Chinese), originally from Johor Bahru, received his first liver transplant from his mother at the age of eight.

However, the condition returned last year, and a second transplant became critical for his survival.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Wenxing lives with his parents and older brother in Singapore, where they are all permanent residents.

Liver donor found after mother attempted to seek help for nearly a year

After searching for a donor for more than six months without success, his mother, 44-year-old Li Meiyun (name transliterated from Chinese), took her search public.

She distributed flyers and posted appeals online in January, urging kind-hearted individuals to help her son.

Her efforts paid off, as numerous individuals came forward, expressing willingness to donate.

Eventually, a matching donor was found, and Wenxing underwent his second liver transplant at the National University Hospital on Thursday (12 Dec).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Li shared her excitement and gratitude upon being notified in mid-November that there was a donor match.

“I was so happy to hear the news, but also worried — worried that the donor might change their mind or that Wenxing’s condition might deteriorate and prevent the surgery from happening,” she said.

She only felt truly relieved when her son was wheeled into the operating room, she added.

The surgery, which lasted 14 hours, was a success. Wenxing plans to write a thank-you card to show his gratitude.

Ms Li said she tried asking the doctor who the donor is, but they were unable to divulge the information.

“I really want to say thank you to [the person], and I hope they can rest well and take care of themself.”

Post-surgery recovery under close monitoring

Meanwhile, Ms Li raised S$215,000 through crowdfunding, covering the estimated S$120,000 surgery cost.

Post-surgery, Wenxing’s condition is reportedly stable, though he remains unable to eat and relies on a feeding tube. He is conscious and able to communicate with his mother.

Doctors have advised close monitoring during the critical first 10 days after the procedure to ensure no complications arise.

Ms Li shared that the prolonged wait for a donor had taken a significant emotional toll on her son. In June, his condition worsened, leading him to isolate himself in his room.

There were moments when he felt like giving up, but the family held on, she said.

