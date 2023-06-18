Boy Allegedly Hits Woman While Dining At IMM, Mother Heard Telling Him Not To Apologise

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Reportedly Hit Another Woman While Dining At IMM Ichiban Sushi

When taking children out for a meal, it is the adult’s responsibility to ensure that the child does not misbehave.

However, one man’s encounter with a mother who was out with her kids suggests that not everyone may think so.

The man was at a Japanese restaurant with his family when he encountered a mischievous young boy. The boy crossed the line when he allegedly tipped over items on the man’s table, and even hit his mother.

When the man brought this issue up to the boy’s mother, she was said to have accused him of harassment and told the boy not to apologise.

Boy tipped over brochure stands on tables at Ichiban Sushi, reportedly hits another woman

The man took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share his experience.

According to the post, the incident happened during lunchtime on Sunday (18 June) at Ichiban Sushi restaurant in IMM.

The OP explained that a mother was sitting with her two children at the table behind theirs. There were also brochure stands at the side, between each table.

While the OP and his family were having their meal, one of the mother’s children, a boy, supposedly tipped over the brochure stand twice.

Not only that, the boy allegedly even hit the OP’s mother.

Boy’s mother was apparently rude to OP & accused him of harassment

When the OP walked over to speak with the boy’s mother, she “rudely and arrogantly” told the OP and his family to look after themselves first.

The boy was purportedly told by the mother not to apologise or worry about being bullied.

After the OP’s family finished their meal, his mother “gently reminded” the boy’s mother of her child’s behaviour.

However, instead of apologising, she supposedly accused them of harassing them.

“Is this the type of parenting and behaviour we want to impart to the next generation? The kid clearly misbehaved, and instead of educating him, we are now accepting such behaviour?” lamented the OP in his post.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens agree parents should be role models for their kids

Facebook users who came across the OP’s post expressed shock towards this incident. Most agreed that the boy’s mother is responsible for being a good role model for her children.

One user pointed out that parents who do not discipline their children appropriately will have to face the consequences later in life.

Another commenter wrote that if the boy’s mother does not correct his behaviour while still young, he will have to learn the hard way when he enters society.

However, one user also thought that the OP should not be too quick to judge.

Pointing out that children are naturally mischievous, they wrote that perhaps there was a reason the boy’s mother had such a huge reaction to the OP.

While it is still unclear what exactly happened, there is a takeaway for all parents and guardians from this story.

This is a timely reminder to watch out for the little ones when out and about. Make sure they are always in your line of sight — watch out for their safety when in public.

