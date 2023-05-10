S’pore Woman Records Young Boy ‘Driving’ A Moving Car, Called Out For Dangerous Behaviour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Records Young Boy Driving Car, Netizens Outraged

Last year, an incident of a young couple allowing their son to drive their BMW in Katong went viral, sparking debate among netizens.

Recently, something similar occurred when a woman recorded a young boy behind the steering wheel of a moving car.

The footage has gone viral on social media, with many condemning her actions.

Woman films young boy driving car in Singapore

On Tuesday (9 May), a netizen shared footage of the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

The caption explained that a “mother” was filming the young boy.

In the video, a young boy sits on the lap of an adult in the driver’s seat.

He had both hands on the steering wheel, with no assistance from the adult.

As the moving car slows to a stop, the boy momentarily lets his hands fall from the wheel before reaching up to grab it again.

A caption within the video brags, “Youngest driver in Singapore.”

Netizens criticise caretakers for actions

The incriminating footage of the incident quickly gained the attention of netizens on Facebook, with over 180 shares.

Most of the comments called out the adults for their irresponsible actions.

A few users blatantly pointed out that allowing the child to sit behind the steering wheel in such a manner was dangerous.

Others also warned that in the event of a crash, an airbag would have caused fatal injuries to the child.

Meanwhile, there were some who noted that his parents were present at the scene to supervise his actions.

Safety should not be compromised for entertainment

Even so, allowing the child to control the steering wheel does carry with it a certain level of danger.

Thankfully, their actions did not lead to any serious accidents — or even worse, fatalities.

Hopefully, this will remind parents and caretakers to think twice before engaging in similarly dangerous acts.

