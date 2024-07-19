Boy with kidney disease in China scavenges to take care of sick uncle

Boy with kidney disease scavenges for items to sell to support sick uncle

Born with only one kidney and diagnosed with late-stage uremia — a severe condition marked by declining kidney function — in 2019, 13-year-old Yuan Liushou in China was struggling to support himself and his ailing uncle through scavenging.

After his father’s death when Yuan was just six, his mother abandoned him the following day.

He then moved in with his uncle, 65.

Scavenges to make ends meet

Yuan and his uncle were given free beds in the county hospital after his diagnosis.

The boy requires dialysis three times a week, with the local government covering 280,000 yuan (S$51,800) of the 300,000 yuan (S$55,500) total cost.

Additionally, they receive a monthly subsidy of 600 yuan (S$110) from the government, but this amount is insufficient to cover their full expenses.

To make ends meet, Yuan and his uncle scavenge the streets, selling scraps to earn extra money.

According to him, he makes less than 10 yuan (S$1.85) a day from this.

Discovered by Douyin influencer while scavenging

Fortunately, things began to improve when Douyin influencer Cai Cai noticed Yuan scavenging alone on the streets earlier this month.

Curious about why a boy his age was out late at night, Cai Cai approached Yuan and asked if his family was concerned for his safety.

Yuan responded:

I don’t have a home anymore.

During their conversation, Yuan displayed a remarkable level of maturity for his age.

When Cai Cai inquired if he harboured any resentment towards his mother for abandoning him, Yuan calmly explained that he did not.

He understood that his mother, who suffers from epilepsy, was struggling to take care of herself.

Video garners outpouring of support for boy

Cai Cai uploaded his interaction with Yuan as a mini documentary titled “The tough boy”, which quickly went viral on Douyin, amassing over 8 million views.

Yuan’s story touched the hearts of many, leading to an outpouring of support from sympathetic netizens.

As the video spread, donations to Yuan exceeded 100,000 yuan (S$18,500).

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Cai Cai has confirmed that these funds are sufficient to cover Yuan’s treatments, and he will soon begin the process of kidney matching for an organ donation.

