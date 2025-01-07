6-year-old boy in M’sia wins Perodua Axia for family in lucky draw at mall

6-year-old boy wins Perodua Axia in lucky draw at Sabah mall

On Saturday (4 Jan), a 6-year-old boy proved luck blesses the innocent when he won a Perodua Axia in a lucky draw at a mall in Sabah.

According to Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro, Suria Sabah Shopping Mall was hosting a lucky draw event that allowed customers who spent over RM 300 (S$90) at its branch to get one lucky draw ticket.

During the event, three participants were invited on stage after their numbers were drawn, including 6-year-old Mohd Zulfikar Al Fateh Mohd Fauzi.

Each finalist was asked to choose one of three identical-looking keys, but only one would unlock the car prize at the event.

When it was Mohd Zulfikar’s turn, he nervously approached the car, clutching the key he had chosen.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the key successfully unlocked the car, declaring him the winner.

Newly-won car will be used for special vacations

The prize was celebrated as a wonderful New Year’s gift for Mohd Zulfikar’s family.

“This prize is our son’s blessing. It is a New Year gift we never expected. We are truly grateful,” said his mother, Ms Norazemah, who works as an administrative assistant in an accounting department in Keningau.

The mother of four had visited the mall to collect a pair of glasses she ordered from the shop when she was informed of her eligibility to participate.

“We already have a car. So, for this newly-won car, we plan to use it for special vacations,” she said, adding that her husband, who works in Kota Kinabalu, would drive the Perodua Axia back to Keningau.

