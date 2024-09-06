Boy in M’sia brings TV remote to school after family bans him from watching TV

Boy brings remote control to school after being prohibited from watching TV

A young boy in Malaysia recently went viral after sneaking the family’s TV remote to school, seemingly out of frustration over being forbidden from watching television at home.

A screenshot shared by @ricxxxkiddo on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (4 Sept) shows a concerned parent messaging the boy’s teacher on WhatsApp, asking her to check his backpack, suspecting he had taken the remote control.

Sure enough, the search revealed the remote tucked away in the boy’s bag.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the child grinning proudly, holding the remote like a trophy.

“If I can’t watch TV, then nobody else will,” the ironic caption read.

Netizens amused by boy’s cheeky move

The tweet quickly garnered more than 670,000 views, with many netizens sharing their own childhood stories in response.

One user joked that the boy might bring the entire TV to school the next day.

Another, who claimed to be a teacher, recounted a similar situation where a student’s father messaged her, asking for help in finding a hidden remote control.

Other netizens chimed in with more modern solutions, with one sharing how they had bought a Google TV so they could control it with their smartphone.

However, some were critical of the parents for involving the teacher, suggesting they should’ve waited for the boy to return home before acting.

“Can’t you wait for the boy to come back to check?” one asked.

