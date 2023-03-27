6-Year-Old Boy Trips While Playing In Sengkang Playground, Suffers Serious Break To Arm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Trips In Sengkang Playground & Suffers Severe Break To Arm

While playing at a playground in Sengkang, a six-year-old boy tripped over a hole and suffered a nasty fall.

His injury was severe, causing him to undergo surgery and possibly risk paralysis to his left arm in the future.

The Sengkang Town Council has since attended to the issue by covering up the hole.

Boy trips and falls in Sengkang playground

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around 7pm on Wednesday (22 Mar).

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Ms Yang, who lives at Block 123B Rivervale Drive, said her helper had brought their dog out for a walk.

Her son had followed the helper out. As the helper was preoccupied with the dog, she only realised the boy had fallen when she heard him crying.

Assuming he had dislocated his left arm, Ms Yang took her son to the hospital for an X-ray.

The doctor then revealed that his condition was serious, and they would need to bring him to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Suffers serious break to left arm

The doctor asked the boy how his fall occurred, to which he said he tripped over a hole in the ground.

It had been left unfilled, causing the boy to fall and suffer the injury to his arm.

The X-ray revealed that after his arm broke, a few of the bones shifted. If his nerves sustained any injuries, his hand may also become paralysed.

Due to his young age, he additionally ran the risk of further nerve injuries during the operation.

The day after, the doctor could only perform a minor surgery, which involved fixing three steel nails in his arm to allow the bone to set and recover.

Ms Yang added that her son’s arm may become permanently crooked in the future. “The specific impact on his life is still uncertain,” she added.

Hole now filled after mother reported to town council

Ms Yang hopes to claim the total expenses for her son’s treatment, which have come up to S$9,900, from the Sengkang Town Council.

In addition, they will have to attend follow-up appointments and treatments to remove the steel nails.

Concerned about other children possibly sustaining similar injuries, Ms Yang said she wanted the town council to rectify the issue.

She visited the site on 23 Mar, only to find that the area was still not cordoned off. Neither had the town council filled the hole.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the town council said they have covered the hole. They have also contacted Ms Yang regarding the situation.

A reporter from the Chinese Daily visited the playground on 25 Mar, and saw that the hole had been filled.

