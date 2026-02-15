Man in S’pore advertises himself as ‘boyfriend for rent’ on social media for Valentine’s Day & CNY

Man offers himself as ‘boyfriend for rent’ for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year

With Valentine’s Day barely over and Chinese New Year (CNY) around the corner, one Singaporean man has found a cheeky way to cash in on the season — by offering himself as a “boyfriend for rent”.

Man advertises ‘boyfriend for rent’ ahead of CNY

On 11 Feb, Instagram user @liangjishiye posted a tongue-in-cheek advertisement aimed at singles dreading the annual festive interrogation.

The eye-catching poster featured a man in a bold yellow suit with matching glasses, striking a confident pose.

“Tired of aunties asking why you’re still single? Rent me as your boyfriend this CNY!” the poster read.

Under the heading “The Perfect Plus-One”, the self-proclaimed rental boyfriend listed his qualifications: punctual, appropriately dressed, able to eat quietly and smile politely.

He also promised to “automatically shut down all repetitive questions”, a nod to the familiar grilling singles face during reunion dinners.

Rental service priced at S$500 per hour

The service doesn’t come cheap — charging at S$500 per hour. The poster also outlined a series of tongue-in-cheek terms and conditions.

These include surge pricing if more than three “aunties” are present, additional charges for pets and babies, and complimentary transport — though parking fees are not included.

The poster also stated: “Romance is possible,” while also stressing that it is “purely optics, zero commitments”.

In the caption, the man marketed himself as a “2-in-1 promo” for both Valentine’s Day and CNY, quipping that the service is “not about $, but a shut their mouth up”.

He also listed extra “skills” such as cooking, eating and being loving, before ending with a call to action: “Just grab, rent a boyfriend.”

Not the first time offering service

The man behind the post is 52-year-old hawker Dominic Neo.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Neo said this is the second time he has offered such a service.

He shared that he decided to try his hand at being a “boyfriend for rent” after noticing that many single women still struggle to find suitable partners.

So far, he has yet to confirm any bookings for CNY, though he has received a few enquiries.

Addressing the S$500 hourly rate, Mr Neo told MS News that it was set based on his humorous personality.

“You get what you pay for. The rate is negotiable. Book me for both Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year, and it’s a promotional deal, S$500 for the two occasions,” he said.

