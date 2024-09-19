Braised pork knuckle sales soar in Thailand due to resemblance to viral chonky hippo Moo Deng

Demand for braised pork knuckle surges in Thailand thanks to viral hippo Moo Deng

On Wednesday (18 Sept), Thailand’s Channel 3 reported that sales of braised pork knuckle have soared — and it’s all thanks to its resemblance to the viral hippo, Moo Deng.

Data from the food delivery app LINE MAN shows a 50% spike in searches for the soft, jiggly meat.

This surge in demand comes as Moo Deng’s bouncy, chubby charm has sparked a nationwide craving for porky plumpness.

But Moo Deng’s influence doesn’t stop there.

The trend has also given a boost to Kai Palo, an egg and braised pork stew, which saw orders double last month.

Curry shops have also reported increased orders nationwide, showing the trend’s broad impact.

In fact, the popularity of these dishes has even outstripped perennial favourites like shabu and sushi.

Strangely, Moo Deng’s namesake dish — her name means ‘bouncy pork’ — hasn’t quite made the same splash.

Moo Deng’s popularity hitting critical mass

The adorable pygmy hippo is quickly becoming the most popular animal online.

Since making her internet debut about two weeks ago, Moo Deng has already caught the attention of TIME and even made two appearances on the official X account.

Sports teams around the globe have also been getting on the Moo Deng hype train, including the Phoenix Suns and FC Bayern.

While Moo Deng’s skyrocketing fame is a huge boost for the Thai zoo that cares for her, zookeepers are worried about the possibility of visitors harassing the beloved hippo.

Featured image adapted from @CharlEkweerapa1 on X.