Popular pygmy hippo Moo Deng gets harassed by visitors, zoo sets up measures to protect animal

Zoo in Thailand sets up measures after pygmy hippo Moo Deng is harassed by visitors

The Thai zoo housing the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng has set up additional measures after visitors harassed the little calf.

The two-month-old hippo first went viral for its cute, playful antics and adorable looks.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has had a surge of new visitors ever since Moo Deng became an overnight sensation.

Sadly, some visitors have resorted to less-than-pleasant methods to get a reaction out of the hippo.

Visitors pour water, throw objects at the sleeping hippo

Videos were posted on social media showing visitors pouring water and throwing objects at the hippo while it slept.

Commentators on the Thai news outlet Thairath speculate that this was to get Moo Deng to wake up and react like in its viral moments.

These videos also sparked outrage online, with many Thai netizens calling for harsh punishments for the people who mistreated Moo Deng.

Zoo sets up measures and vows harsh legal actions

The zoo’s director Narongwit Chodchoi urged visitors to treat the animals with respect.

He also requested visitors to refrain from throwing anything at the animals or making loud noises, especially when the animals are resting.

According to Thairath, the zoo will set up security cameras and assign extra personnel to monitor visitor behaviour at peak times.

If any visitor is caught breaking the rules, the director said that they’ll be seeking legal action.

“We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment,” he said.

Featured image adapted from ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง on Facebook and @iioimioii on X.