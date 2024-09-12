Cute & playful pygmy hippo in Thai zoo becomes viral online, spawns memes

Cute & playful pygmy hippo at Thai zoo goes viral

A baby pygmy hippo has recently become the star of a Thai zoo, spawning several memes that have gone viral online.

The two-month old hippo lives at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo where it frequently tries to munch on its caretakers and makes a fuss, endearing the visitors.

Two-month old hippo loves munching its caretakers

Moo Deng (หมูเด้ง) is a female pygmy hippo born to 25-year-old father ‘Tony’ and 24-year-old mother ‘Jona’. Her name literally translates to ‘bouncing pig’, but also refers to a Thai pork meatball dish.

According to Thairath, the star hippo got its name from a popular vote online held by the zoo.

Since her birth, Moo Deng has been attached to her mum but has quickly endeared herself to visitors and online viewers. The zoo frequently posts updates about the hippo online, showing her playful nature to the delight of netizens.

Hippo spawns memes & goes international

The hippo updates frequently get tons of views, with a recent video of Moo Deng playfully munching on its caretaker while getting a bath drawing over 40,000 likes and 800 shares at the time of writing.

Moo Deng’s viral moments were quickly turned into memes by netizens. Some of her most meme-able moments include her constant disapproval of baths, her absolute shock when she’s about to be lifted, and her constantly munching on the legs of zoo attendants.

Her popularity has even spread to international audiences, with viewers in Japan joining in the delight.

Cute hippo has daily schedule

According to Thairath, visitors can see Moo Deng daily at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi.

The two-month old hippo wakes up early and takes a bath at around 9am. After that, she lounges in the water from 10am-12pm.

Everything else is then up to how Moo Deng feels that day.

Huge crowds visit the zoo to catch a glimpse of the cute hippo daily, so plan accordingly if you plan on visiting too.

Featured image adapted from ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง on Facebook and ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง on Facebook.