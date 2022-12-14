S’pore Brand Doesn’t Use Plus-Size Models, Owner Says He Wants To Portray Customers’ ‘Dream State’

Owner Explains Why His Apparel Brand Doesn’t Use Plus-Size Models

Diversity and inclusiveness are two very important concepts these days, which is why more and more brands are stepping up to serve wider demographics.

And when they apparently fail to do so, they’re likely to be condemned by netizens.

This was the case when a local clothing brand owner came under fire after he explained why he does not use plus-size models.

He said that he wanted to portray his customer’s “dream state” and thus, his marketing concept needed to reflect that.

Brand owner explains why he does not use plus-size models

On Tuesday (13 Dec), Khai, the owner of Singapore men’s clothing brand Ōkami, posted a TikTok video in response to comments regarding the use of plus-size models.

Pointing out that he receives such questions often, he then went into why his label does not use plus-size models.

Before his explanation, Khai included a disclaimer saying that he is not fat-phobic, nor is he fat-shaming anyone.

“This is just from a brand owner’s point of view,” he said.

Khai began outlining his rationale by describing Ōkami’s dream customer, whom he named “Greg”.

Greg is a 19-year-old male living in Singapore and is “basically a younger me”, Khai stated.

He is scrawny, does not care about his appearance, and spends all his free time playing video games and watching YouTube.

However, he knows he wants to change and wants to “stop being a loser”.

Khai then illustrates Greg’s current state as someone who “knows he is meant for so much more”, but he “just doesn’t know where to start”.

According to him, Greg has a “dream state”, which is to be someone who is fit, financially free, and of high value.

On the other hand, his “worse outcome” would be to end up being a “loser”, unfit, and broke.

Therefore, Ōkami’s main goal is to push Greg from his current state to his “dream state” instead of the other one.

This is also the reason behind the brand’s tagline “For those taking control of their lives”, Khai explained.

“So everything we do needs to portray Greg at his dream state, including our content creatives and models,” he further clarified.

Hence, Ōkami uses models who are “already almost there”.

Remains firm in his marketing concept

Despite his justification, netizens swarmed the comments section, calling him out for the lack of inclusivity.

Khai then uploaded another video addressing the criticism, saying that he was not “trying to play the victim”.

In the clip, he maintained his stance regarding his brand’s marketing concept.

First, he discussed the comment he originally replied to, and apologised for misunderstanding it. The person wanted to wear a large size and likely wanted to see how it fit on the model, he said.

Khai moved on to the second point, saying that he remains firm in his brand’s tagline.

“For someone to be in control of their life, they have to be physically fit, mentally disciplined, and financially free,” he stated.

He pointed out that there were customers who had similar mindsets and were working towards their self-improvement as well.

Using this example, he reiterated his tagline again.

On the other hand, those who are comfortable with themselves and do not seek improvement are simply not his target audience.

“And yes, we do sell 3XL clothes so that people like I mentioned earlier can wear our clothing while taking control of their life,” Khai asserted.

Refutes claims that he’s from a “position of privilege”

Lastly, he addressed netizens who claimed he was “in a position of privilege”, and those who said that “there are people who don’t have the same starting point as others”.

Khai refuted these claims, revealing that his father is a technician who earns less than S$2,500 a month to support a family of five.

His mother is a housewife, and he has been on the Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) since primary school.

He also disclosed that he has been working since Secondary 2 to support himself, and never had tuition before.

“I know that some people have it way worse than me, but unless you are mentally challenged or really really ill, you have no excuse to say that.”

Khai ended off the video by saying that hard work and hustle are important.

“If you’re lazy, just say you’re lazy,” he said.

Posts statement on brand’s Instagram

On Wednesday (14 Dec), Khai addressed the “drama” once again with a statement on Ōkami’s Instagram page.

After thanking his supporters, he went on to clarify that the “worse” state doesn’t just apply to someone who is overweight or underweight.

“It is those who, instead of doing something about it, choose not to take accountability and decide to give excuses and blame others, hence the old pictures of myself,” he wrote.

Finally, he continued to stand by his convictions, saying that Ōkami’s sole purpose will always be to “inspire those taking control of their life”.

This means those who are working towards being “a high-value man that looks good physically, is mentally disciplined and is financially free”.

While he is aware that this feeds into the idea of “toxic masculinity”, it is still their belief that “it’s the man’s job to provide for and protect his loved ones”.

So we will continue to be the guiding light for individuals that know they are meant for so much more, for those taking control of their lives.

