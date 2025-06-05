3 sent to hospital after 11-vehicle accident along Bras Basah Road, jam stretches to Orchard

Bras Basah accident involves 6 cars, 3 taxis & 2 buses

Three people have been sent to the hospital after an accident involving 11 vehicles along Bras Basah Road.

Photos of the aftermath were posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing several of the vehicles involved in the chain collision.

Several vehicles seen damaged after Bras Basah accident

A photo shared on Telegram showed a badly damaged black multi-purpose vehicle on the road outside CHIJMES.

Its bonnet was almost totally crumpled, and its front-right tyre had been dislodged.

However, a silver hatchback in front that it collided with seemed hardly damaged.

Further up, a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi sustained extensive damage to its left side, with its doors dented and one rear window shattered.

A tyre hubcap had also come off.

Another photo showed a black vehicle just before the junction with Victoria Road whose front passenger door had caved in.

A grey-coloured multi-purpose vehicle had also mounted the kerb outside the Singapore Management University, according to yet another image.

Bras Basah accident caused congestion till Orchard

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first alerted motorists to the accident over X at 9.48am on Thursday (5 June), advising them to avoid the right lane.

At 10.11am, it extended the accident area up to Prinsep Street.

Minutes later, it said the accident had caused congestion till Buyong Road, which is off Orchard Road.

A netizen on Facebook who was at the scene said “every section” along Bras Basah Road, from outside Carlton Hotel to Hotel Rendezous, had vehicles involved in the accident, causing a massive jam.

The wrecked vehicles were not cleared even up to 1.45pm, he added.

3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.35am on 5 June.

It took place along Bras Basah Road and involved six cars, three taxis and two buses.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 44-year-old male car driver his 49-year-old female passenger a 58-year-old male taxi driver

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at 9.40am, told MS News that two of the injured were conveyed to Raffles Hospital and the third one was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.