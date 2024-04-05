Dismay after BreadTalk S’pore imposes S$0.10 plastic bag charge

BreadTalk Singapore implements S$0.10 charge per plastic bag since 1 April

Since 1 April, BreadTalk Singapore has implemented a S$0.10 charge per disposable plastic bag at all stores.

The company stated that the move was put in place to reduce packaging waste. It also encouraged customers to bring their own bags when purchasing.

The charge is only applicable for the store’s carrier bag, and not the smaller bags meant for individual buns.

However, the extra charge has ruffled the feathers of some customers, who are not keen to pay more.

Customer expresses unhappiness towards BreadTalk plastic bag fee on Facebook

Yesterday (4 April), a Facebook user took to the group Complaint Singapore to air their frustrations about the new S$0.10 fee.

“So [BreadTalk] no longer give carrier for any purchases unless you purchase it at 10c?” they lamented. “Maybe their excuse to earn every single cent.”

The user also suggested that bakeries offer one complimentary plastic bag with each purchase.

After that, they added, imposing a charge of S$0.10 per additional bag required is acceptable.

Some customers also dissatisfied with extra charge

In response to the post, several customers echoed the OP’s sentiments. Sharing their recent experience at the bakery, one netizen said they were “surprised” to learn about the additional charge.

However, they still ended up paying as it would not be possible for them to carry the pastry without the bag.

Another user pointed out that unlike BreadTalk, neighbourhood bakeries do not charge for the carriers.

On the other hand, one user took the side of the bakery instead.

They reiterated BreadTalk’s sustainable initiative, while also bringing up the “operating costs” that come with running a business.

In November 2019, BreadTalk launched its ‘One Less Bag’ trial at five outlets. As part of the pilot, breads were packed in threes in a newly designed food bag.

To encourage customers to reduce wastage, an extra S$0.10 was similarly charged for every additional plastic bag on top of the new food carriers.

MS News has reached out to BreadTalk for comments.

