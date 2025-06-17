Man tries to bribe police with S$40 after being caught with handcuffs in Geylang

Man in Geylang tries to bribe police with S$40 after being found with handcuffs, gets over 3 months in jail

A man received a jail sentence yesterday (16 June) for trying to bribe police officers after they found him with handcuffs in Geylang.

The incident occurred on 26 May 2021, after police received a report about a man in possession of handcuffs.

At 1pm, two officers found 35-year-old Chen Dongliang in the back lane of 36 Lorong 31 Geylang.

They found that the Chinese national had a pair of handcuffs on his person and questioned him about it.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Chen claimed that they belonged to his girlfriend, who had left the country. As such, the suspect allegedly went to dispose of them.

One officer informed Chen that he was not allowed to possess handcuffs in public. As such, Chen could be taken to the police station for questioning.

Man tries to place S$40 into police officer’s pockets

Upon hearing this, the suspect became agitated and took out S$40 worth of red banknotes.

“Money for you all to drink coffee,” Chen told the first police officer, who refused the cash.

He tried again to hand over the “coffee money”, pleading for them to let him go.

The officer questioned if Chen was trying to bribe him and told him to sit, but the man instead tried to stuff the money into the officer’s pockets.

The second police officer restrained Chen, while the first warned him that he would be arrested for bribery if he tried again.

Chen tried once more to place the money into the officer’s pockets and was subsequently arrested.

He was given a charge for offering gratification and initially claimed a trial. However, he ended up pleading guilty on the first day of trial.

The police officer’s body camera showed that Chen had offered the bribe four times.

Defendant also gave Certis officer S$750 bribe

His lawyer portrayed the defendant’s actions as being in the spur of the moment, rather than a planned scheme.

As such, the defence requested eight to 10 weeks of jail.

For his sentencing, the judge took into consideration a second charge of graft. In July 2022, Chen was peddling sex enhancement drugs and bribed a Certis auxiliary police officer with a total of S$750.

On 16 June, the judge handed Chen a sentence of three months and three weeks in jail.

The defendant also faces a separate, unrelated court case for causing harm last month.

Featured image adapted from ashlybrine on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and by MS News.