Bridge in Vietnam collapses & plunges truck into river due to Typhoon Yagi

Bridge in Vietnam collapses as a result of Typhoon Yagi

A busy bridge in Vietnam collapsed after being hit by Typhoon Yagi on the morning of 9 Sept, causing a truck and multiple vehicles to plunge into the river below.

Dashcam footage of the moment when the Phong Chau bridge collapsed shows a truck suddenly dipping as the bridge fell into the water below.

12 vehicles fall into the Red River

According to the BBC, ten cars and two scooters fell into the water as a result of the bridge collapse.

Only three people were reported to have been rescued from the disaster.

One motorcyclist, who was rescued from the bridge collapse, said he felt like he escaped death because he couldn’t swim.

“I would’ve died,” he added.

A portion of the 375m bridge is still standing, and the military is working on building a makeshift bridge over the river.

Typhoon Yagi causing damage across Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi is Vietnam’s most powerful storm in 30 years, according to the BBC, and it has caused immense damage throughout Vietnam since its landfall on Saturday (7 Sep).

According to The Straits Times, it has thus far claimed 58 lives in the country, due to landslides and flash floods caused by the storm. The typhoon has also left millions without power.

The winds have caused damage to houses, infrastructure, and other structures.

Floods have caused over 2,400 families to flee for higher ground. An additional 50,000 people have also evacuated from Vietnam’s coast.

Despite the typhoon weakening, authorities have warned that the storm will continue to cause damage as it moves further west.

