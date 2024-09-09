Cars slow down to shield motorcycles from violent Super Typhoon Yagi in North Vietnam

Cars slow down and shield motorcycles amidst typhoon in Vietnam

As Super Typhoon Yagi battered North Vietnam with winds exceeding 160km/h, the violent storm wreaked havoc on the lives of those in its path.

Among the hardest hit were motorists, particularly motorcyclists, who faced an impossible challenge on the roads — trying not to get blown away by the treacherous winds.

In a post shared on X, a user captured a heartwarming moment of road users banding together to mitigate the danger.

During the super typhoon #Yagi in #Vietnam, many car drivers drove very slowly to shield motorbikes and people from the strong wind (because the strong wind trapped them on the road or on the bridge, they could be blown away if they tried to move). Wanted to hug everyone tightly. pic.twitter.com/rW8ZfYCank — Phan Kim Thanh ⁷ ( ´･ω･) ~ Ꮚ ( •᷄ɞ•᷅ ) (@Alzheimer_13) September 8, 2024

Cars shield motorcycles from powerful winds

Amidst the chaos, cars were seen slowing down to match the pace of motorcyclists struggling against the powerful winds.

By doing so, the cars acted as shields, blocking the harsh gusts and helping the motorcycles stay upright.

Lorries and trucks also joined the effort, forming a protective barrier around vulnerable riders.

Together, the vehicles moved cautiously down the road in a collective show of solidarity.

Netizens touched by the compassion on display

The video has since gone viral, with netizens expressing admiration for the compassion shown by drivers of larger vehicles in North Vietnam.

Many were moved by how strangers, despite the storm’s severity, took the time to protect others.

Some even joked that their faith in humanity had been restored after witnessing the selfless acts.

One user shared a similar experience during a storm, recounting how a shield of vehicles helped them navigate the dangerous winds, allowing them to safely continue their journey.

“Huge thumbs up and a good honk,” they said.

