Shirtless uncle in China does Tai Chi outdoors against Super Typhoon Yagi, gets blown away

China uncle does Tai Chi against Typhoon Yagi, gets blown away by strong winds

As Super Typhoon Yagi thundered down into China, an uncle decided to test out his Tai Chi against it.

The category-five typhoon made landfall in Hainan, China, at about 4.20pm on 6 Sep.

While most Chinese people headed for shelter as the rain and winds barrel down, an uncle instead took off his shirt, marched bravely into the storm, and started performing his Tai Chi.

Uncle shows off Tai Chi moves against Typhoon Yagi

Video clips of the shirtless uncle have circulated on Chinese social media.

In one clip, he can be seen standing firm against Typhoon Yagi’s winds as he shows off his Tai Chi moves.

The person filming from the safety of their home can be heard exclaiming, “Hey! There’s someone over there. That’s really dangerous.”

In another video presumably shortly after, the Tai Chi practitioner is seen clinging to a slanted tree for dear life as the strong winds pull against him.

With his martial arts surprisingly ineffective against the typhoon, the winds blow him off his feet and fling him to the ground.

As he gets up, Typhoon Yagi sweeps out his legs from under him, causing him to slam his head into the kerb. The women taking the video can be heard screaming in horror.

He lay unmoving on the road, appearing to have been knocked out, while the women wondered what to do.

Netizens joke that he should have trained harder

Chinese netizens were greatly amused at the uncle’s attempt to battle the elements.

“You need to train some more, a true master can stand firm even against a level 36 tsunami,” one commenter joked.

Another user took a screenshot of the man clinging to the tree bending from the typhoon and wrote, “Tai Chi practitioners are so powerful, this man nearly uprooted such a big tree.”

“He did what I always wanted to do as a kid!” An impressed netizen commented.

Super Typhoon Yagi has already caused at least four deaths and 95 injuries in China and is expected to cause vastly more economic damage than the previous super typhoon Rammasun in 2014.

Also read: Ferris wheel cabins in Hainan spins violently like balloons as Typhoon Yagi hits China

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from J on Douyin and Douyin.