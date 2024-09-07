Ferris wheel cabins in Hainan spins violently like balloons as Typhoon Yagi hits China

Ferris wheel cabins in Hainan spin violently amid winds from Typhoon Yagi

Cabins on a Ferris wheel swung violently as Typhoon Yagi struck Hainan Island, China on Friday (6 Sept).

A clip of the terrifying sight was shared on The Weather Channel’s TikTok page and has gone viral with over 208,000 views at the time of writing.

According to The Weather Channel, the Ferris wheel, located in the city of Haikou, is one of the tallest in Asia. Yet despite its size, the wheel’s cabins swung wildly like balloons in the strong winds.

In another scene, the cabins were seen spinning in circles as they took the brunt of Typhoon Yagi.

According to BBC, winds reached speeds of up to 223km/hr.

The typhoon is reportedly the West Pacific’s first super typhoon of 2024.

About a million people evacuated in Southern China

Described as the strongest typhoon to hit Hainan in a decade, reported that the storm forced about a million people throughout southern China to flee their homes, reported The Guardian.

Earlier this week, the typhoon hit the Philippines and killed 16 people. Since then, the storm has doubled in strength before hitting Hainan.

The storm also caused widespread power outages across the island, with over 800,000 homes affected.

Expected to hit Vietnam & Laos

Although southern China is seemingly taking the brunt of the storm, Vietnam and Laos are also preparing for the typhoon.

In Vietnam, local authorities have mobilised about 460,000 military officers to help evacuate citizens who’ll be impacted. Four airports in northern Vietnam will also be shut down on Saturday (7 Sept), authorities said.

