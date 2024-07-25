Taiwan hit by strongest typhoon in 8 years, storm claims 3 lives

Typhoon Gaemi claims 3 lives in Taiwan

Typhoon Gaemi has been deemed the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, claiming three lives so far.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Typhoon Gaemi made landfall at about midnight on Thursday (25 July), reaching speeds of up to 227km/hr

One of the fatal incidents happened in the southern city of Kaohsiung — an elderly lady was crushed by a tree while riding her scooter.

She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead due to her severe injuries.

The woman was a caretaker and was on her way to work when the accident happened.

Mother & son crushed by parapet walls

Another happened in the eastern county of Hualien.

Focus Taiwan reported that the parapet walls of a building fell on a car parked nearby.

The car was carrying a family of three, with the mother and her son sitting in the flattened backseats.

Both received severe head trauma due to the impact.

Source: Facebook

The 45-year-old mother fell into Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA), while the 7-year-old child lost consciousness on the spot.

The mother was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The child’s condition is still critical, and he is currently being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 45-year-old mother was also a caretaker, and they were on their way home when the accident happened.

Excavator overturns on slippery ground

The last incident happened in New Taipei, where a neighbourhood leader died after being crushed by an excavator that he was driving.

Details of this case are still under investigation.

According to local media, preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased was trying to survey damages caused by the typhoon.

The excavator likely overturned due to the rain, which made the mountainous area he was driving in slippery.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.