‘He packed up and left’: Ong Ye Kung slams SDP’s Chee Soon Juan for ‘abandoning’ Bukit Batok SMC

Ong Ye Kung slams SDP’s Chee Soon Juan during PAP rally at Woodlands Stadium

The People’s Action Party (PAP) kickstarted the campaign season with their first physical rally at Woodlands Stadium on Thursday (24 April).

During the rally, Minister for Health and Sembawang Member of Parliament (MP) Ong Ye Kung slammed Singapore Democratic Party chief Dr Chee Soon Juan for leaving Bukit Batok.

Ong questioned Dr Chee’s move to Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) and claimed he “abandoned” Bukit Batok residents after contesting there for the past two elections.

‘He packed up and left’: Minister Ong criticises Dr Chee Soon Juan for abandoning Bukit Batok SMC

Upon deciding to contest in Sembawang West SMC, Ong recalled Dr Chee telling residents that “everything he intends to do here, he’s doing it for you.”

Ong quipped that it reminded him of the song ‘Everything I Do, I Do it For You’ by Bryan Adams.

While the health minister acknowledged that politicians tend to make such promises, he felt Dr Chee had to give a better explanation about why he “abandoned” Bukit Batok SMC.

Ong also quoted one of Dr Chee’s videos addressed to Bukit Batok residents in which he reportedly said: “You know me, I’m not going anywhere.”

“Shortly after that, he packed up and left, and came to Sembawang West,” Ong said.

Ong added that prior to standing in Bukit Batok, Dr Chee also “abandoned” Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

“After 10 years of not being interested in Sembawang GRC, [the SDP] is forming a team to compete” in the constituency, Ong said.

“He could have easily formed a team if he is committed to Bukit Batok, to contest in the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC. He chose not to.”

Sembawang West still part of ‘big northern family’: Ong Ye Kung

Ong shared that during one of his walkabouts, Sembawang West residents asked if Ong was still in charge of the constituency. “Are we being deserted?” they asked.

He assured residents that they were “still part of the big Sembawang family”, or rather the “bigger northern family”.

To maintain these “strong family ties”, Ong urged residents to vote for PAP’s Poh Li San.

Ong warned that if Dr Chee became the MP for Sembawang West, he would not be able to take care of residents in the constituency:

His job is to challenge me, and his job is to challenge the government.

Featured image adapted from Channel NewsAsia on YouTube and Poh Li San on Facebook.