Man arrested for peeping on female volunteer bathing at earthquake rescue site in Thailand

Man arrested for spying on bathing female volunteer during earthquake rescue operation

As search efforts continued at the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok, Thailand, a man took advantage of the situation to peep on and record a female volunteer while she was bathing in a portable restroom.

According to Thairath, the voyeur was apprehended by police at around 12.30am on Thursday (24 April).

Peeping tom caught after volunteer’s cries for help

After a long day of sifting through rubble, a team of volunteers was having a meal when they heard loud screams coming from a nearby portable restroom.

They rushed to the scene and discovered that a man had been spying on one of the female volunteers, prompting her to cry out for help.

The volunteers quickly alerted the police, and about 50 of them assisted in the search for the voyeur.

Culprit found & apprehended at Chatuchak Market

The search led authorities to the ornamental fish section at Chatuchak Market, where the man had been hiding.

The 30-year-old suspect, identified as a resident of Suphan Buri province, confessed to peeking at the female volunteer while she was bathing and even recording the incident on his phone.

Police arrested him and took him to the station for processing.

Last month, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread damage.

In Bangkok, one building under construction collapsed due to the tremors.

As of last week, authorities and volunteers are still searching through the debris for the remains of at least 50 construction workers.

