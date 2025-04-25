Who are the 4 beauties & 2 oppas of GE2025? Here’s what you need to know about the candidates

GE2025: Getting to know the oppas and beauties of this election

On Wednesday (23 Apr), the candidate lineup for GE2025 was confirmed — and while manifestos matter, some candidates have also caught the public eye with their charming appearance.

From multilingual skills to killer looks, here are six of the most talked-about candidates, including two heart-throb “Oppas” and four stunning women, who left voters doing a double-take on Nomination Day.

1. Bernadette Giam, 38

Kicking off the list is Bernadette Giam from the People’s Action Party (PAP), who is contesting in Sengkang GRC.

The 38-year-old mother of two made jaws drop — not just with her looks, but with her Tamil fluency during her Nomination Day speech.

Early this year, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the People’s Action Party (PAP)’s Sengkang East Branch, and is an activist with the PAP Women’s Wing.

Ms Giam is also an Executive Committee member of the Association of Catering Professionals Singapore (ACAPS), and has served on the Singapore Business Federation’s Young Business Leaders Network since 2016.

Inspired by her grandmother, who is a hawker, Ms Giam believes women can juggle both family and career.

She has spent the last decade volunteering with organisations like the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) and St. Theresa’s Home.

And when she’s not working? She’s out enjoying nature walks with her kids and sipping coffee with her husband — exuding power mom vibes.

2. Alexis Dang, 39

Next up is Alexis Dang from the Workers’ Party (WP), who is contesting in Punggol GRC.

The 39-year-old Senior Director, Publisher Business Developments at media company Teads turned heads with her confident Mandarin speech on Nomination Day.

Having spent nearly seven years in finance and about nine years in tech, Ms Dang now leads a team that supports journalism by driving traffic and revenue growth for publishers.

She’s also no stranger to the WP scene — having been a volunteer since GE2020, doing house visits and being present at the Meet-the-People Sessions.

Having graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from NUS and a Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Ms Dang also helped translate WP’s newsletters and parliamentary speeches.

Single and thriving, Ms Dang enjoys staying active, listening to pop music, and attending concerts whenever she gets the chance.

3. Eileen Chong, 33

Also from the WP camp is Eileen Chong, who is contesting in Tampines GRC.

During an interview with Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao, she managed to charm netizens with her flawless Mandarin and humble presence.

“Confident yet not snobbish,” wrote one netizen in the comments section.

With a Bachelor’s in International Relations from Peking University, Ms Chong served in Singapore’s embassies in Washington D.C. and Beijing, and was first secretary for three years.

Ms Chong was also a Political Affairs intern at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOF). She then went on to spend another three years as a Foreign Service Officer at MOF.

Now working at Asia Philanthropy Circle (APC), she has also been a regular face at WP’s ground activities — including Meet-the-People Sessions in Aljunied GRC with WP’s MP Gerald Giam.

In her downtime, she loves cooking and exploring different corners of Singapore with her adopted four-legged companion, Henri.

4. Sun Xueling, 45

The final beauty is none other than Sun Xueling, who is contesting in Punggol GRC.

The 45-year-old currently wears two hats — serving as Singapore’s Minister of State for Home Affairs as well as Social and Family Development.

Ms Sun, who was elected into Parliament in GE2015, has also held appointments in the Ministry of National Development and the Ministry of Education.

Prior to joining politics, she was formerly a Director at Temasek International’s Investment Group, and spent eight years working in Hong Kong and China.

There, the mother of two worked for Deutsche Bank AG as a Director and for Macquarie Securities as Senior Vice-President — “Mother is Mother-ing,” as one would say.

A beauty with brains, Ms Sun has a Bachelor’s degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS), where she studied Economics.

She later obtained a Master of Science in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics (LSE) and Political Science.

5. Shawn Loh, 38

Stepping into the “Oppa” spotlight is new face — Shawn Loh, contesting in Jalan Besar GRC with the PAP team.

The 38-year-old father of four was formerly Director of Security & Resilience Programmes at MOF, and is now Deputy Group Managing Director at Commonwealth Capital Group.

Before the announcement of his contest at Jalan Besar GRC, Mr Loh was actively seen walking the ground with the team ahead of GE2025.

A Raffles Institution alumnus, Mr Loh holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Chicago and a Master of Financial Economics from the University of Oxford.

Brains, charm, and baby-stroller duty? This Oppa checks all the boxes.

6. Baey Yam Keng, 54

Finally, Baey Yam Keng proves that age is just a number. Although the oldest on the list, one can safely say that Mr Baey ages like fine wine.

Mr Baey, 54, will be contesting Tampines GRC under the PAP’s team, and is currently Senior Parliamentary Secretary at both the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment since 2022, and Ministry of Transport since 2018.

The father of three first served as an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC after he was elected to Parliament in 2006.

He then contested in Tampines GRC in 2011, and has been the GRC’s MP since then.

Additionally, Mr Baey is also rather active on TikTok.

Known for his fitness routines and cycling videos, Mr Baey regularly updates fans with wholesome content.

Netizens have even joked that he hasn’t aged a day since joining politics.

GE2025 candidates who are serving looks

Singapore has entered a nine-day political sprint as parties start bringing on the heat — ramping up their rallies and walkabouts, and fielding capable candidates that are also, dare we say, eye-candy material.

Whether you’re in it for the political debates, or just curious about the rising stars in local politics, one thing’s for sure: GE2025 is not only serving looks, but a whole lot of buzz with this year’s line-up.

