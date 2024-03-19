Broken vase shards fall from Queen Street HDB flat, narrowly miss 2 people

Police called after broken vase shards fall from high floor of Queen Street flat

Two people were standing at the foot of an HDB block along Queen Street when all of a sudden, what appeared to be shards of a broken vase fell on the ground right in front of them.

Fearing that there might be a high-rise litterbug on the loose, they quickly called the police.

Officers arrived and cordoned off the area for the public’s safety before heading upstairs to investigate.

Broken vase shards narrowly miss 2 people

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place at around 3pm on Monday (18 March).

23-year-old Mr Fu told the paper that he and his friend were conducting a fundraising activity at the walkway of 269B Queen Street, right opposite Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

Then, without warning, fragments of a colourful ceramic object — most probably a vase — dropped on the ground in front of them, narrowly missing the pair.

When Mr Fu and his friend looked up, they noticed more debris raining down from above, so they quickly got out of the way and went to a safer spot.

Police cordon off area & conduct investigations

Suspecting that someone might be throwing objects from a high floor of the block and worried that there could be injuries, the youths called the police.

When police arrived, they cordoned off a section of the area to prevent the public from potentially getting hit.

They then went upstairs to investigate the situation.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police remained at the scene for more than an hour before leaving.

It’s believed that the vase may have just fallen off and was not deliberately thrown down by anyone.

Also read: Debris Rains Down From Guillemard HDB Block, Police Arrest Alleged High-Rise Litterbug

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.

