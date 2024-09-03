S’pore brother & sister die 1 day apart, mother left behind as sole survivor of family

56-year-old brother & 59-year-old sister die on 31 Aug & 1 Sept

In a tragic state of affairs for one family in Singapore, a brother and sister have passed away just one day apart from each other.

They have left behind their mother as the sole survivor of their family.

Brother died on 31 Aug

According to an obituary published in The Straits Times (ST), a man named Leslie Chan Peng Fai passed away at the age of 56 on 31 Aug.

As his father had died before him, he left behind his mother and his sister, Ms Susanne Chan Pek Lin.

He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Monday (2 Sept).

Sister died on 1 Sept

Unfortunately, another obituary was subsequently published in ST for his older sister, Ms Chan.

It said she passed away at the age of 59 on 1 Sept — just one day after her brother and the day before his cremation.

Her cremation will take place at Mandai on Wednesday (4 Sept).

Sister was Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer

It has also been uncovered that Ms Chan was a lead lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Film & Media Studies (FMS).

In 2023, she received a National Day Award — the Long Service Medal from the Ministry of Education.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the medal is awarded to any person who has completed at least 25 years in Government service.

A netizen commented on Death Kopitiam Singapore’s Facebook post that Ms Chan was his lecturer at FMS. He said she was “really good” at what she did.

Brother & sister die with no other immediate family besides mother

Mr Chan and Ms Chan have left behind their mother as the sole member of their immediate family who is still living.

Their obituaries do not list any other family members, including spouses or children, only referring to “relatives and friends” who are mourning their losses.

Ms Chan’s wake is ongoing at the Emerald Hall in Singapore Casket — the same one that was used for her brother.

The siblings’ causes of death were not revealed.

Also read: S’pore magician Jeremy Pei dies at the age of 41, leaves behind 5-month-old daughter

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.