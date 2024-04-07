Woman spits at Bruno Mars S’pore concertgoer who told her to join the back of the queue

Woman spits at concertgoer who confronts her for cutting Bruno Mars concert queue

Tensions arose at the Bruno Mars concert in Singapore on Friday (5 April) after a woman allegedly tried to cut a queue. Instead of arguing her way out of a confrontation, she spits at a concertgoer who tells her to join the back of the queue.

Unfortunately for her, her actions were recorded in a video which has since gone viral on TikTok.

The victim of her spitting also explained that she had been trying to stand up for another fan when the woman spat on her.

Woman allegedly tries to cut concert queue

In a post on Saturday (6 April), TikTok user Sabrina or @sabrinasimisai shared a video of her unpleasant encounter with a woman while queuing for the Bruno Mars concert in Singapore.

In her caption, she described how the woman in the black cap casually sat in front of a man who was queuing alone to enter the standing pen at the concert.

Sabrina told MS News that this happened at around 3pm on Friday (5 April), the second day of Mars’ three-day tour.

Gates opened at 4.30pm but there was already a line of people queuing at 11am when she arrived with her partner.

They joined the queue and all was well until the woman in the black cap suddenly came and sat in front of a lone man in front of them.

According to Sabrina, the woman had been inching her way towards the line earlier:

She first sat under the tree (not in the queue but right beside the queue), then she pretended to take some selfies as she slowly inched her body inwards into the queue.

Such actions, to her, indicated that the woman harboured intentions to cut the queue.

Concertgoers confront woman for trying to cut queue

When the woman seemingly did so, the lone man whose spot she tried to steal asked nicely: “Are you queuing? if you’re queuing the queue is actually behind not here.”

To this, the woman replied that she was waiting for a friend.

The man tried to stand firm by saying that there were other people behind, only for her to repeat her point about her friend.

Noticing the exchange, Sabrina decided to intervene and question the woman’s reasoning: “Why not wait for your friend at the back of the queue? Because this is the front of the queue.”

She pointed to the snaking line behind her and the woman “absolutely blew up” while telling her that she was “waiting for her (my) friend there”.

The exchange went back and forth for about five to ten minutes, with a group of concertgoers telling the woman to get in line.

She eventually walked away but not without first spitting at Sabrina’s face.

Woman returns & spits at Bruno Mars concertgoer again

As others in line cheered when she left, Sabrina suspected that this only upset the woman further.

She returned sometime later to confront Sabrina again — as captured in the viral TikTok video — maintaining that she should be allowed to wait for her friend there.

The woman can be heard in the clip praising the lone man for speaking to her nicely. She then confronted Sabrina for throwing rice at her.

When Sabrina denied doing so, she said: “No, it’s rice. I feel that. It’s rice, it’s your rice.”

The woman kept insisting it was ‘Sabrina’s rice’ while pointing at the ground. Just as a hand grabbed hers to pull her away, she spit at the very ground she was pointing at.

Indonesian influencer defends herself & apologises for her actions

Indonesian influencer Una Dembler has since come forward to confirm that she was the woman in the video and defend her actions.

In a two-part Instagram Story, she wrote: “The video circulating around is not 100% true. So I’m not in the queue for Bruno Mars and I’m not cutting the queue.”

She kept to the story that she was waiting for a friend who had gone to the bathroom. As they didn’t want to get separated, her friend told her to wait there. Una claimed she didn’t know she was so close to a queue for the concert.

While there, she said she “suddenly felt someone throwing rice at her (my) hair and body several times”. Meanwhile, a “nice guy” told her that there was a line for Bruno Mars, at which point she immediately got up and left the queue.

However, she alleged that a girl, likely Sabrina, still tried to throw rice at her. Una doesn’t have footage to back up her claims but admits that spitting on Sabrina was wrong.

Insisting that she didn’t mean to cut the queue, she said: “I will learn from this and I regret this happened. I’m sorry.”

In a subsequent story, she reiterated that she was in the wrong for spitting but wrote in Bahasa Indonesia that she may have let her emotions get the best of her after having rice thrown at her and being spoken to rudely.

Concertgoer says nobody threw anything at woman

Addressing the allegations, Sabrina told MS News that nobody in the queue threw anything at Una.

Even if they had done so, she pointed out that Una could have asked security to escort them away instead of spitting on them.

She also clarified that Una “was not complying at all” even after the man respectfully told her there was a queue multiple times.

Therefore, Sabrina and some others decided to step in and back him up since he was alone and had been there for several hours.

Reflecting on the encounter, the 22-year-old student said:

My partner and I kept our composure despite the disrespect from her because we felt like it was the only right thing to do. We can’t wrong someone else’s wrong, but we can right the wrongs. We also disagree with the way she behaved with queue-cutting, yelling, raising her voice and spitting at us twice. But we will not encourage people to generalise all Indonesians and hate them just because of this incident. We all make mistakes from which we can learn valuable lessons. We hope that she will be able to learn from this and be a better person in future.

As of this writing, she claims that Una has yet to personally apologise for what happened.

