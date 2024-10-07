Fire breaks out in Buangkok condominium units, about 100 evacuated

100 evacuated after Buangkok condominium unit catches fire

A unit at the Park Green Apartments, a condominium complex near Buangkok MRT, caught fire on Sunday (6 Oct) at around 8.54pm.

The blaze led about one hundred residents to evacuate the building.

A video shared by a Lianhe Zaobao reader showed thick, black smoke billowing from a low-floor unit in the condominium complex.

The smoke was believed to have originated from a fourth floor unit. It covered one side of the building up to the very top — the seventeenth floor.

Flames were also seen raging from the apartment.

Some residents evacuated on their own before SCDF’s arrival

Upon getting a whiff of the burning scent caused by the fire, numerous residents of the Buangkok condominium rushed down to protect themselves from the flames.

“The residents of another apartment opposite also saw the fire and shouted ‘fire’. (They) tried to alert their neighbours to come downstairs,” a resident told Lianhe Zaobao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also evacuated more residents from the affected building upon arrival.

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at 8 Rivervale Link at about 8.35pm.

The fire had involved the kitchen and the living room of the fourth-floor unit. As a result, the rest of the unit sustained fire and smoke damage.

The unit had also been vacant at the time of the incident.

Additionally, there were no reported injuries as a result of the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.