Frontier Airlines flight catches fire during ‘hard landing’ in Las Vegas airport, wheels burst into flames

Landing gear of Frontier Airlines flight catches fire during ‘hard landing’

The landing gear of a Frontier Airlines flight caught fire while landing at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on Saturday (5 Oct) local time.

A video captured by a passenger from another flight shows the plane moving along the runway, with its wheels bursting into flames and leaving a trail of thick smoke.

According to FlightAware, Frontier Flight 1326 left San Diego at 1.51pm and landed at its destination, Las Vegas, at 3.37pm.

All passengers & crew safe

In a statement posted on X, the airline stated that the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency while landing at LAS at 3.15pm.

Fire trucks and other emergency service vehicles rushed onto the runway and the fire was extinguished with foam.

After the flames were put out, all 190 passengers and seven crew members were deplaned via airstairs.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal, according to CBS.

Flight experienced “hard landing”

A spokesperson for LAS told CBS News that Frontier Flight 1326 “experienced a hard landing”.

A groundstop was declared until 7pm, which meant specific aircrafts were not allowed to arrive or depart the airport for a time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Frontier Airlines are investigating the cause of the incident.

Also read: WWII-era bomb explodes at Japan’s Miyazaki Airport, flights cancelled

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from