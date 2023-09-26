Woman Hanging Outside Bukit Batok HDB Kitchen Window Pronounced Dead By SCDF

Woman Found Hanging Outside Bukit Batok HDB Flat Pronounced Dead

A woman was found hanging outside the kitchen window of a Bukit Batok HDB unit and pronounced dead at the scene at around 6.20am on Monday (25 Sep).

A viral video shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers retrieving the body, using safety ropes to secure it.

Police do not suspect foul play after preliminary investigations.

The SCDF informed MS News that they received an alert regarding the incident at about 6.20am on Monday (25 Sep) at Block 104 Bukit Batok Central.

“Upon arrival, a person was seen hanging outside the kitchen window of a third-floor unit,” they explained.

Footage of the incident showed a woman hanging by her neck on a rope from a laundry rack.

According to the SCDF, officers used safety ropes to secure the person and lower her to the second floor.

The video showed an officer cutting the rope from which the body was hanging. Meanwhile, there seemed to be another rope, possibly a safety rope, that the SCDF used to support her body.

Three other officers — two on a third-floor unit and one on a second-floor unit — appeared to be present too.

Officers brought the woman into the second-floor unit through its kitchen window.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Woman speculated to be a domestic helper

Several people who forwarded or shared the video claimed that the woman was working as a domestic helper in Singapore.

Police have classified the case as an unnatural death. However, preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, do try calling these hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Alternatively, check out a list of international helplines here.

But if someone is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services right away.

MS News offer our condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Singapore Real Estate Exchange.