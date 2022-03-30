Man Warns Residents Of Falling Ceiling Board At Bukit Batok

During wet weather, we often use covered walkways to shelter us as we head to our destination.

However, a dangerous incident happened recently when a ceiling board at Bukit Batok fell off when an 83-year-old man was walking underneath it.

Fortunately, the board narrowly missed him. Not wanting anyone else to get hurt, he moved a recycling bin to where the incident occurred to warn others.

Walkway ceiling board falls & nearly injures man at Bukit Batok

On Tuesday (29 Mar), an 83-year-old man, known as Mr Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that he was using the walkway between Block 171 and Block 173 of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on a rainy day when the ceiling board suddenly collapsed.

The ceiling board reportedly made a sound before falling at his heel, narrowly missing him. Residents staying nearby told the Chinese paper that they heard the loud noise as well.

Mr Chen shared that the wooden board was approximately one metre long.

Thankfully, no one else was injured.

Man uses recycling bin to warn residents of danger

Feeling worried for other residents who might get hurt from more falling debris, Mr Chen moved a recycling bin to the area to stop others from using the path.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the scene on Tuesday night (29 Mar), they found that the ceiling board had been removed.

However, they still saw bits of wood on the ground.

MS News has reached out to Jurong-Clementi Town Council for a statement and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope residents of Butik Batok remain safe & sound

Neighbourhood shelters are meant to protect us from the weather. Hence, it must’ve been a shock to Mr Chen when the ceiling board suddenly fell.

Nonetheless, kudos to him for taking the initiative to help warn others to be cautious and avoid using the same potentially dangerous path.

Meanwhile, we hope town councils will take the appropriate steps to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again.

