Contract clause that requires Bukit Canberra hawkers to provide free meals to be removed in Sept

No Bukit Canberra hawkers penalised for not providing free meals: Operator

After an outcry, the management of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre will remove a clause in its tenancy agreement that requires hawkers to provide free meals.

In a Facebook post on Friday (15 Aug) night, the hawker centre’s management said this will take effect when the contracts are renewed in September.

Bukit Canberra may not proceed with free meals initiative

Bukit Canberra, which is managed and operated by Canopy Hawkers Group, said it had heard the feedback and concerns that have been raised.

It thus made a public commitment to hold back on implementing the “Pay-It-Forward” initiative, where hawkers are supposed to provide 100 free meals over three years.

In fact, it “may decide not to proceed based on the current concept”, it added.

The management assured the public that no hawkers had been penalised for not providing free meals, “and we also do not intend to enforce the obligation in the future”.

‘Pay-It-Forward’ added to contract to select hawkers

In an earlier post on Tuesday (12 Aug), Bukit Canberra said the “Pay-It-Forward” initiative was started “to foster a caring society”.

The scheme was added to the tenancy contract after “overwhelming interest” prompted the management to select hawkers based on their willingness to offer free meals to the low-income group.

The original arrangement of 30 free meals per month was later reduced to 100 free meals over the three-year tenancy period after discussions with the hawkers, who shared that they might not be able to fulfil the commitment due to their circumstances.

The contract was amended to this effect in August 2023.

Even as controversy arose over it, the “Pay-It-Forward” programme had not officially started, the management added.

Contract purportedly says Bukit Canberra hawkers ‘shall’ give out free meals

The issue came to light when Makansutra founder KF Seetoh brought it up in a Facebook post on 8 Aug, describing it as “forced charity”.

He claimed that Bukit Canberra hawkers were contractually obligated to offer free meals at their own expense.

He also shared screenshots of a purported contact, which stated that stall tenants “shall participate” in the Pay-It-Forward programme “as implemented and/or directed by the company”.

Lawyers interviewed by Channel NewsAsia said that the use of the word “shall” obliges the tenant to take part in the free meals scheme. If they do not take part, it would be a breach of contract, one added.

Ong Ye Kung says no penalties for hawkers

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung waded into the matter in a Facebook post on Monday (11 Aug), saying Mr Seetoh’s post “does not present the full picture”.

Mr Ong, who is an MP for Sembawang GRC where Bukit Canberra is located, said there are no penalties if hawkers do not or are unable to provide the meals.

He also noted that the initiative had not begun.

However, Mr Seetoh responded in a subsequent post that it may not be enforced, “but it’s in the contract and management can effect it anytime they want to”.

Charity should be voluntary: Management

Mr Seetoh further opined that charity should be “a personal deed between a person and his godly duties to heaven” and should not be in a contract.

Bukit Canberra noted this sentiment in its latest post, saying:

We acknowledge that one’s participation in charitable causes should be voluntary.

It explained, though, that the management saw the arrangement as “one that balanced both the voluntary involvement with the fulfilment of their promises”.

It remained committed to “fostering a caring community” while ensuring fairness for hawkers, and will refine the programme while continuing to “engage openly” with tenants and the public, it added.

Also read: Ong Ye Kung responds to KF Seetoh’s concerns about management of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre on Facebook and Facebook.