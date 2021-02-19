Bukit Gombak Convenience Store Has Everything From Baking Goods To Floor Mats

Sometimes, we need not look far to find hidden gems in our neighbourhoods — some of these stores might just be located at one of our nearby void decks.

On Thursday (18 Feb), a netizen shared a convenience store he chanced upon at Bukit Gombak.

Source

While the store – ST Gifts – looked just like any other heartland store, he said their items ranging from carpets, towels, and even baking good are priced very affordably.

Source

Plus, the store is located directly opposite Bukit Gombak MRT, meaning it’s real convenient for customers to visit.

Baking trays going for as cheap as $4

Most Singaporeans grew up in neighbourhoods with void-deck convenience stores that sell the most random collection of everything we could possibly need.

In the West of Singapore lies one such store — ST Gifts.

Not only is the store well-stocked with household items, but they’re also selling them for cheap too.

Source

Some products that might pique the interest of home bakers include the wide selection of baking trays and moulds that are available in all shapes and sizes.

Source

The best part? These trays are retailing from as cheap as $4.

They also have other baking basics like weighing scales and cooling racks that might come in handy if you’re still in the CNY baking mood.

Wide selection of items at great prices

ST Gifts also sells doormats in all kinds of designs for just $2.

Source

For just a few more dollars, customers can even pick doormats with more elaborate designs.

Source

Basic schooling necessities like school bags and calculators are also available, for the ‘lil ones who need new gadgets and equipment for the new year.

Source

You can check out more of what’s available here.

Check out Bukit Gombak convenience store if nearby

You might not think to rifle through the store when passing by, but the convenience store certainly has more than just what meets the eye.

So if you live nearby and need some household items, be sure to check it out.

Here’s how to get there:

ST Gifts

Address: 372 Bukit Batok Street 31, Singapore 650372 (next to Swee Heng Bakery)

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak station

Or if looking at the great deals has awakened the auntie or uncle within you, you can always drop by the next time you’re in the area!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.