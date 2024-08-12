Police called after Bukit Panjang resident holds BBQ at HDB corridor, neighbours complain of smell

Bukit Panjang resident says smoke from BBQ wafted into nearby flats

Ostensibly to celebrate National Day, a Bukit Panjang resident reportedly decided to hold a barbeque (BBQ) in the corridor outside his flat.

Unsurprisingly, this caused problems with his neighbours, with one calling the police.

Bukit Panjang resident sets up BBQ on National Day

The incident took place last Friday (9 Aug) at Block 443D Fajar Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A resident of the block who declined to be named told the paper that his neighbour had set up a charcoal grill, table and chairs in the corridor and and started barbequeing food at about 7.30pm.

A total of five people live in the unit — a Chinese couple in their 30s, their two children and a domestic helper, he said.

Bukit Panjang resident says living room has ‘BBQ smell’

The resident said that the “BBQ smell” permeated the corridor and smoke even wafted into nearby units.

Saying his neighbour’s behaviour made him “speechless”, he added that his living room now “smells like BBQ”.

His freshly washed clothes had to be rewashed and he’ll have to buy air freshener from the supermarket later, he said, adding,

Their behaviour is selfish and has caused neighbours to suffer.

Police called to mediate

In fact, this wasn’t the first time they had done this and he decided to let it go the first time, but didn’t expect them to do it again.

Unable to bear it any longer, he finally called the police.

Shin Min understands that the police came at about 8pm to mediate.

Resident accused of setting up BBQ has no comment

When Shin Min spoke to the resident accused of setting up the BBQ, he neither confirmed nor denied the act.

He only asked the reporter why there were so many questions, and refused to comment.

Another neighbour in his 40s, who’s a friend of the male resident, said he’s usually considerate.

He suggested that he could consider making use of a BBQ pit in nearby Jurong West, which would be safer.

Another neighbour, a woman in her 50s, didn’t seem to mind the BBQ grill as it was not big and wouldn’t be dangerous.

As long as he didn’t do it often, she was okay with it, she said.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.