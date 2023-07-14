33-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Foot Of Bukit Panjang HDB, No Foul Play Suspected

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

33-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Foot Of Bukit Panjang HDB On 13 July

A 33-year-old man was reportedly found lying motionless at the foot of an HDB block in Bukit Panjang on Thursday (13 July).

Sadly, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic declared him dead at the scene.

Prior to his body being found, those near the block reportedly heard a loud thud.

‘Loud thud’ heard before man was found dead at foot of Bukit Panjang HDB

According to 8world News, the incident happened at Block 235 Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had reportedly fallen from the block.

Speaking to STOMP, a woman recounted hearing a “loud thud” from the opposite block.

When she went to investigate the source of the sound, she saw a man lying motionless on the grass patch at the foot of Block 235.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers reportedly covered the body with an ominous blue tent and cordoned off the area.

SCDF paramedic declares man dead at the scene

Police confirmed to 8world News that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the location at around 12.50pm.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play in relation to the incident.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health, here are some hotlines to reach out to for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

