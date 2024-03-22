Bukit Panjang LRT closing earlier on Fridays & weekends till 30 June to facilitate testing

Bukit Panjang LRT closing one hour earlier at 10.30pm on Fridays & weekends

About half a year after its last service stoppage, the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) is again temporarily changing its operation hours.

The line is closing earlier on three out of seven days of the week until 30 June, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This is to facilitate the testing of new trains and systems as part of renewal works.

Bukit Panjang LRT closing earlier on Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The early closing of the BPLRT was announced by the LTA in a news release on 5 March.

It said that from 22 March to 30 June, BPLRT service would end at 10.30pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

This is one hour earlier than its regular closing time of 11.30pm on these nights.

Bukit Panjang LRT closing earlier for renewal works

The reduction in service comes amid an ongoing project to renew the system to enhance reliability.

As part of the renewal works, the BPLRT’s second-generation vehicles are being upgraded and a new signalling system installed.

19 new trains will also replace the first-generation vehicles, which have been in service since 1999.

Two of these new trains have already arrived and will begin passenger service in the third quarter of 2024 after testing and commissioning works.

The current early closure is thus necessary to provide longer engineering hours for testing of the new vehicles and systems, LTA said.

LRT starts limited dual-loop service on Saturdays

Since December 2019, the BPLRT had been running on a single counter-clockwise loop (service B) during off-peak hours.

From 16 March, however, a limited dual-loop service started operating on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm, and 5pm to 7pm.

This was so that the authorities could monitor the performance of the network closely before deciding whether to expand the dual-loop service to more off-peak hours, LTA said.

During peak hours, i.e. weekday mornings and evenings, full dual-loop services are still in operation.

Existing bus services to serve commuters

Commuters will still be served by existing bus services while the LRT closes early.

Some of these services are: 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974 and 976.

They all serve the Bukit Panjang and/or Choa Chu Kang areas, so commuters can make use of them to continue their journeys after 10.30pm.

LRT previously shut down on 1 Oct

The previous early closure of the BPLRT occurred last year, when shut down for a whole day on 1 Oct.

It also ended service at 10.30pm over two weekends in August.

This was for the upgrading of the Operations Control Centre to support a new signalling system, LTA said at the time.

