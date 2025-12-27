Bukit Panjang LRT closing on 25 Jan for system renewal works, buses & shuttle available

Bukit Panjang LRT closing for a full day on 25 Jan 2026

The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) will be closed for a full day on 25 Jan 2026, a Sunday.

This is to facilitate system renewal works, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Friday (26 Dec).

Bukit Panjang LRT closing to migrate OCC

LTA said the full-day closure is needed to migrate from the current interim Operations Control Centre (OCC) to the refurbished OCC.

This is part of the ongoing makeover of the BPLRT, which is set to be completed by the end of 2026.

Previously, the line was closed on two Sundays earlier this year (31 Aug and 21 Sept), for testing of the new signalling system.

Train services also ended one hour earlier at 10.30pm from Thursday to Sunday for close to a year until 31 Oct.

That was to facilitate the upgrading of the BPLRT signalling system, as well as the testing of the new and retrofitted Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) on the BPLRT network.

Existing buses & LRT Shuttle B available

Commuters affected by the closure may use existing bus services and the LRT Shuttle B for their journeys.

Bus services available include 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974 and 976.

LRT Shuttle B will run in the direction of BPLRT Service B (looping from Bukit Panjang in a counter-clockwise direction via Petir), every five to 15 minutes.

LTA thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

