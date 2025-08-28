Bukit Panjang LRT to shut for 2 Sundays on 31 Aug & 21 Sept for new signalling system tests

Bukit Panjang LRT operations will be suspended over 2 Sundays, shuttle bus to be deployed for commuters

The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) line will be closed for two Sundays — 31 Aug and 21 Sept — as part of ongoing upgrades to its signalling system.

During the suspension, commuters can take LRT Shuttle B services or existing bus routes to continue their journeys.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (27 Aug), SMRT announced that the LRT Shuttle B service will run between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang on both closure days.

The service will mirror Service B of the LRT, with buses arriving every 5 to 15 minutes.

BPLRT upgrading to a new signalling system

According to a media release in July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been conducting “intensive testing” of a new Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system over the past months.

This system is reportedly similar to those used on MRT lines and will allow more precise control of train speeds and improve overall reliability.

The two suspension days will give engineers “longer periods of continuous testing” under simulated operating conditions.

Renewal works close to completion

SMRT and LTA said renewal works on both the signalling system and train fleet are nearing completion.

So far, SMRT has deployed 14 of 19 new third-generation Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) and 11 of 13 upgraded second-generation LRVs, with the rest expected by end-2025.

Other ongoing projects include upgrades to the Operational Control Centre (OCC) and power replacement works, targeted for completion by end-2026.

Power system fully upgraded after recent disruptions

SMRT shared that the BPLRT’s power supply system has already been fully upgraded, with added capacity and new monitoring systems.

The upgrades come after two major disruptions in July — on 3 July, which lasted three hours, and 19 July, which stalled trains for nearly two hours. Both incidents affected all 13 stations on the line.

In a statement, SMRT revealed that both incidents shared “similar failure modes” and were reportedly linked to the “newly installed SCADA system”.

According to investigations, a fault with the Power SCADA system affected the Emergency Trip System (ETS), which then caused a power trip throughout the network.

The system is vital in monitoring and controlling power disruption across the LRT line.

