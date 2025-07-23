Recent BPLRT disruptions linked to newly installed power system, LTA investigating

SMRT said that the disruption on 19 July shares a "similar failure mode" with the one on 3 July.

By - 23 Jul 2025, 3:04 pm

BPLRT power faults in July linked to newly installed system

Within a period of about two weeks, the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) system experienced two major disruptions — on 3 July and 19 July.

SMRT has since linked both disruptions to a newly installed power system.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is conducting a thorough investigation into the issue.

Both BPLRT faults shared “similar failure modes”

In a statement issued on Sunday (20 July), SMRT shared that the BPLRT fault on 19 July shared “similar failure modes” to the disruption on 3 July.

Both cases are reportedly linked to the “newly installed Power SCADA system”. The system was installed to improve safety and reliability by remotely monitoring and controlling power distribution across the LRT network.

Source: SMRT on Facebook

Initial investigations showed that on 19 July, a fault with the Power SCADA system affected the Emergency Trip System (ETS), which in turn triggered a power trip throughout the entire BPLRT network.

A similar chain of events caused the earlier disruption on 3 July.

An LTA team is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Faulty power system was part of BPLRT renewal project

The Power SCADA system is part of the ongoing LTA Power Renewal Project, which is slated to be completed by the end of 2026.

Other aspects of the renewal project include:

  • New power rail system
  • New signalling system
  • New LRT trains

Source: LTA

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook.

