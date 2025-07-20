Bukit Panjang LRT hit by 2nd disruption in July, services restored after almost 1.5 hours

Bukit Panjang LRT experiences 2nd power fault in July

Commuters on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) faced a major service disruption on Saturday afternoon (19 July) after a power fault brought the entire network to a standstill — the second such incident in three weeks.

SMRT first announced at 2.45pm that trains were moving slower on Service A towards Choa Chu Kang. Just five minutes later, the operator confirmed that a power fault had disrupted train services across all BPLRT stations.

In a Facebook update at 2.58pm, Mr Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, said that four trains had stalled between stations, and commuters were safely guided to the nearest stations by staff.

“To support affected commuters during the disruption, free regular and bridging bus services were activated,” he said.

Commuters with special needs were advised to seek help from staff on-site, while in-train and station announcements were made to keep the public informed.

Services resume after 1 hour and 28 minutes

By 4.18pm, SMRT announced that normal train operations had resumed, though free regular and bridging bus services remained available. At 4.33pm, the operator confirmed that all bus bridging services had ceased and the situation was fully resolved.

This meant the disruption lasted 1 hour and 28 minutes, from the time services ceased at 2.50pm to when they resumed at 4.18pm.

SMRT thanked commuters for their patience in a final Facebook post update at 4.39pm.

Bukit Panjang LRT’s 2nd disruption in July raises concern

Saturday’s breakdown comes after another power fault hit the same line on 3 July, disrupting service for nearly three hours. Free bus services were also issued then.

This back-to-back incident has prompted concerns online, with some commuters expressing frustration that the system had broken down again so soon.

Some also commented on whether more could be done to improve the reliability of the ageing LRT system, which has undergone upgrades and maintenance in recent years.

Commuters affected by the disruption may download an e-Travel Chit as proof of delay for work or school via https://smrttravelchit.sg.

