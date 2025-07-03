Bukit Panjang LRT suffers morning disruption on 3 July due to power fault

Bukit Panjang LRT suffers power fault on 3 July morning

The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) suffered a major disruption on Thursday (3 July) morning due to a power fault.

The disruption hit all BPLRT stations from about 8.50am.

Normal service resumed at about 11.40am, nearly three hours after the disruption started.

Commuters advised to continue journey on bus in light of disruption

SMRT first alerted the public to the disruption at about 9.13am, citing a “power fault”.

Commuters were advised to continue their journey using free regular buses and bridging buses.

At 11.25am, SMRT announced that services were “progressively returning to normal”.

15 minutes later, SMRT confirmed that train service had resumed and that free bus services had stopped.

SMRT apologises for disruption

In another post, SMRT explained that the power fault occurred at about 8.50am.

Staff were on-site to resolve the issue and assist affected commuters.

SMRT took the opportunity to apologise to commuters and thanked them for their patience.