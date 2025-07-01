Thomson-East Coast Line suffers morning disruption due to signalling fault

SMRT Thomson-East Coast Line suffers signalling fault on 1 July morning

Commuters on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) experienced delays on Tuesday morning (1 July), after a signalling fault slowed train services between Caldecott and Bayshore, extending travel times by up to 30 minutes during the peak hour.

Normal services resumed at 8.19am, about two hours after the disruption started.

SMRT advised commuters to expect up to 30-minute delay

In a Facebook update at 6.17am, SMRT alerted the public to a delay of up to 30 minutes between Caldecott and Bayshore, citing a “signalling fault”.

Additionally, it was announced that there was no train service between Napier and Great World.

To ease the jam, free regular bus services were deployed at Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay.

About 20 minutes later, at 6.40am, SMRT said free bridging services were also available at the two stations.

At 6.59am, SMRT added another update to advise commuters to take “alternative lines” towards the city area.

Services ‘progressively’ returned to normal by 8.19am

At 8.14am — nearly two hours after the start of the disruption — SMRT announced that services were “progressively resuming”, but the free buses and bridging buses remained active at Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay just in case.

Finally, at 8.19am, SMRT confirmed that normal train operations had resumed. All supporting bus services were fully withdrawn by 8.27am.

In another post, SMRT clarified that the issue had stemmed from a signalling fault at Orchard station along the TEL.

Engineers were deployed to rectify the issue.

“We thank all affected commuters this morning for their understanding and patience,” the post said.

Also read: SMRT North-South Line suffers signalling fault during morning peak hour on 13 June, issue resolved within 1 hr

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook and SMRT on Facebook.