SMRT North-South Line suffers signalling fault during morning peak hour on 13 June, issue resolved within 1 hr

SMRT North-South Line suffers signalling fault on 13 June morning

Commuters travelling on the North-South Line during the morning rush hour on Friday (13 June) were briefly disrupted by a signalling fault.

As a result of the signalling fault, travel time between Ang Mo Kio and Choa Chu Kang stations were extended by up to 15 minutes.

Normal service resumed at about 10.12, less than an hour after the disruption started.

SMRT advised commuters to expect up to 15-minute delay

In a Facebook update at 9.28am, SMRT alerted the public to a delay of up to 15 minutes between Ang Mo Kio and Choa Chu Kang, citing a “signalling fault”.

Around 20 minutes later at 9.44am, SMRT said train services were still available despite the issue.

At 10.01am, SMRT added another update to advise commuters to take “alternative lines”.

Train services fully resumed after 1 hour

At 10.13am — about an hour after the start of the disruption — SMRT updated that regular train service had resumed.

In a follow-up post, the transport operator said engineers were deployed on-site to “expedite recovery efforts“.

Additionally, in-train and station announcements were sounded to keep commuters informed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your morning commute,” the post concluded.

Crowding situation seen at Yew Tee MRT station

Despite the swift resumption of service, it appears the signalling fault led to crowding situations at the affected stations.

A post on the r/SMRTRabak showed the platform at Yew Tee station packed with commuters lining up to enter the train.

“Both Jurong East- and Marina-bound trains all passengers disembarked,” said the OP.

