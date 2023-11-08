Bukit Timah Food Centre To Reportedly Be Demolished In 2024 To Make Way For Integrated Development

Bukit Timah Food Centre To Undergo Demolition Works In 2nd Half Of 2024

Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre is reportedly due for demolition in the latter half of 2024.

The iconic hawker centre will make way for an integrated development, which will likely be ready in the second half of 2029.

Named ‘Bukit Timah Community Building’, the upcoming development will house an indoor sports hall and library, as well as a new market and hawker centre.

Bukit Timah Food Centre hawkers to move to temporary facility nearby

According to Shin Min Daily News, Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre will undergo demolition in the second half of 2024.

Built in 1975, the popular hawker centre currently stands next to Beauty World MRT Station. It houses several famous hawker stalls such as He Zhong Carrot Cake and Sin Chew Satay Bee Hoon.

Initially, hawkers had to move from the current premises to a temporarily facility across the road in June.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic put a spanner in the works, delaying the construction of the new development. The hawkers’ move had to pause too.

Integrated building will house indoor sports hall & library

But now that the pandemic is behind us, things seem to be on track again.

On 23 Oct, the People’s Association (PA) called a tender for a “geotechnical” consultant for the upcoming development.

Citing the documents that they had allegedly seen, Shin Min Daily stated that the new facility will be a five-storey building measuring about 29,000 square metres.

Here are some amenities residents can look forward to, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan 2019:

Redeveloped market and hawker centre

Indoor sports hall

Community library

Elderly facility

Shin Min Daily also reported that there will be connectors linking Bukit Timah Community Building to Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and the other side of Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The authorities expect construction works for the new facility to complete in the second half of 2029, at the earliest.

