Man drives car away from burning car in Boon Keng despite police warning him not to

Man ignores police & SCDF officers to move car away from burning car in Boon Keng

Wanting to save his car from damage, a man in his underwear drove his car away from another car that was on fire next to it.

This is despite police and firefighters loudly warning him to get away for his own safety.

Car burning in Boon Keng on night of 1 May

An eyewitness told MS News that the incident took place on Thursday (1 May) night at a carpark along McNair Road in the Boon Keng area.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Teh, shared a video showing the bonnet of the Honda Fit engulfed in flames.

He did not know how the fire had started.

Man rushes into his car to drive it away

While the blaze raged, though, a man wearing only grey underwear or shorts rushed into his silver Honda Civic, which was parked next to the burning car.

He was not wearing pants or a shirt, said Mr Teh.

A video he posted on Facebook showed a police officer and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighter shouting at him to “go away” while the person recording the video calls him “crazy”.

However, the man proceeds to drive his car out of the parking space and near police officers, who bang on his door and tell him to come out.

Mr Teh said he did not know the man but did not think that he was arrested. No one was injured in the fire, he added.

Burning car explodes in Boon Keng carpark

Illustrating the danger, however, Mr Teh shared another video that showed firefighters putting out the fire after the Honda Civic drove away.

As the person recording the video is saying that an explosion had already occurred, another one erupted.

If the Honda Civic driver had been there during the explosion, he could have been injured.

Fire involved engine compartment of car

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 8pm on 1 May.

It involved the engine compartment of a car in the open-air carpark at Block 111 McNair Road.

The blaze was put out using a water jet, with no injuries reported, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Public advised to follow police & SCDF instructions

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News in a statement that the car driver exited the parking space and turned right towards SCDF officers, who were setting up hoses in the carpark.

A police officer knocked on his car door to get his attention and direct him away from the ongoing SCDF operations, SPF said, adding:

Members of the public are advised to follow the instructions of police and SCDF officers at fire scenes for their own safety.

