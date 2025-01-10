Bus mounts grass verge next to Bedok Reservoir HDB block, 74-year-old driver assisting investigations

Bus appeared to have missed lamppost & tree in Bedok Reservoir

In a surreal sight for residents, an entire bus was seen on a grass verge after it mounted the kerb along Bedok Reservoir Road.

Photos shared by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the bus too close for comfort to an HDB block.

It appeared to have narrowly missed a lamppost and tree by the side of the road.

Eyewitness sees bus plough through grass verge

Another photo showed the SBS Transit bus resting on the grass, with a number of people standing next to it.

The bus driver could be seen in his seat.

An eyewitness told STOMP he was “amazed” to see the bus plough straight into the grass verge.

An ambulance could be seen some distance behind the bus in a video he shared with the citizen journalism website.

Bus believed to have self-skidded along Bedok Reservoir Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at 12.15pm on Thursday (9 Jan).

It involved a bus along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit.

It is believed to have self-skidded, SPF added.

A 74-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations into the accident, which are ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

SBS Transit sorry for distress & inconvenience

A SBS Transit spokesperson was quoted by STOMP as saying that the company was sorry for the “distress and inconvenience” caused to passengers.

It is assisting the police in their investigations.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, the spokesperson added, including the bus captain.

MS News has reached out to SBS for more information on the incident.

Also read: 86-year-old woman sent to hospital after bus accident in Chinatown, driver assisting investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.